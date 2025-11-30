Vinva Investment Management Ltd Takes $621,000 Position in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 65.7% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 157,267 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 62,338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 204.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 28,912 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter worth $252,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Mosaic by 100.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,806,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after buying an additional 1,912,064 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mosaic during the second quarter worth about $602,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $24.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.00. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $22.36 and a twelve month high of $38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.86.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 22.80%.

MOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

