Ringcentral, Inc. $RNG Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Ringcentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,110 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,096 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Ringcentral were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ringcentral in the first quarter valued at $45,650,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 354.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,558,000 after acquiring an additional 679,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Ringcentral by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,026,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $173,987,000 after acquiring an additional 512,834 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ringcentral in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,101,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Ringcentral by 29.0% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,365,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 306,971 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ringcentral alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ringcentral in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Ringcentral in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ringcentral in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ringcentral from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Ringcentral Price Performance

NYSE RNG opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.24. Ringcentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of -201.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

Ringcentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $638.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ringcentral had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%.The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Ringcentral has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.330 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.120-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ringcentral, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ringcentral news, CFO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 14,971 shares of Ringcentral stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $388,647.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 165,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,794.28. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 27,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $747,858.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 262,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,258,803.20. This trade represents a 9.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,420,290. 6.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ringcentral Company Profile

(Free Report)

RingCentral, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company’s products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ringcentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ringcentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.