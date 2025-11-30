Crown Castle Inc. $CCI Shares Purchased by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $9,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown Castle

In related news, EVP Daniel K. Schlanger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $2,942,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,203.68. This trade represents a 31.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on CCI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $112.00 target price on Crown Castle and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Crown Castle in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Crown Castle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.8%

CCI stock opened at $91.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.94. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.20 and a 52-week high of $115.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.72.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.08. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 619.62% and a negative net margin of 95.37%.The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown Castle has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.230-4.350 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently -39.98%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

