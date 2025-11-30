17,177 Shares in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Kimco Realty by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 30,683 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 237,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 33.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 176,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after buying an additional 44,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:KIM opened at $20.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.13 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 28.54%.The company had revenue of $535.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.750-1.760 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $500,346.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 40,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,031.60. This represents a 36.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KIM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays increased their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

