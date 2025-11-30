Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $82.75 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $82,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 75.0% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 29.2% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOC. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $625.00 to $688.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $710.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.94.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $572.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.07. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a twelve month low of $426.24 and a twelve month high of $640.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $588.32 and its 200 day moving average is $553.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $1.24. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 9.82%.The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.650-26.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.31 per share. This represents a $9.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.24%.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,826.48. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

