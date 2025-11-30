Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) versus Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) Head-To-Head Analysis

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) and Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Centers and Curbline Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Centers 27.04% 6.14% 3.24% Curbline Properties 25.51% 2.19% 1.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Regency Centers and Curbline Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Centers 0 4 5 1 2.70 Curbline Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

Dividends

Regency Centers currently has a consensus price target of $78.63, suggesting a potential upside of 9.37%. Curbline Properties has a consensus price target of $26.67, suggesting a potential upside of 11.39%. Given Curbline Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Curbline Properties is more favorable than Regency Centers.

Regency Centers pays an annual dividend of $3.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Curbline Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Regency Centers pays out 139.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Curbline Properties pays out 160.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Regency Centers has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Regency Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Regency Centers and Curbline Properties”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Centers $1.52 billion 8.58 $400.39 million $2.17 33.13 Curbline Properties $120.88 million 20.87 $10.26 million $0.40 59.85

Regency Centers has higher revenue and earnings than Curbline Properties. Regency Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Curbline Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of Regency Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Regency Centers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Curbline Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Regency Centers beats Curbline Properties on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers. Operating as a fully integrated real estate company, Regency Centers is a qualified real estate investment trust (REIT) that is self-administered, self-managed, and an S&P 500 Index member.

About Curbline Properties

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

