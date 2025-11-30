Lavras Gold (CVE:LGC) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$3.38 and last traded at C$3.40, with a volume of 41885 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.97.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 18.5%

The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$205.63 million, a PE ratio of -50.29 and a beta of -1.44.

About Lavras Gold

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

