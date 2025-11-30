Minnova (CVE:MCI) Trading 21.1% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Minnova Corp. (CVE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 21.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 254,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 205,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Minnova Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.53 million, a PE ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 3.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.33.

About Minnova

Minnova Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The company operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Renewable Energy. It primarily explores for gold. The company holds 100% interests in the PL Gold mine and the Nokomis property located in Manitoba. It also engages in the research and development of biomass gasification technology to produce renewable energy.

