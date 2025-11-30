Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Stock Price Down 4% – What’s Next?

Provident Financial Services, Inc (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) shares were down 4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.08 and last traded at $18.4750. Approximately 546,354 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 661,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. DA Davidson downgraded Provident Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.70.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 0.4%

The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.0%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $497,750.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 87,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,228.37. This trade represents a 22.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 8,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total transaction of $151,607.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 108,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,993,837.60. The trade was a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 36,262 shares of company stock valued at $709,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 358.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 45.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 633.8% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,040 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

