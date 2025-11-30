Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 667,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 262,554 shares.The stock last traded at $83.56 and had previously closed at $82.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAFRY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Safran from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Safran alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SAFRY

Safran Price Performance

About Safran

The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.19 and a 200-day moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

(Get Free Report)

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, satellites, and drones; and offers maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, as well as sells spare parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.