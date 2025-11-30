Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Shares Down 20% – Here’s What Happened

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) traded down 20% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 115,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 272,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Visionstate Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.62.
About Visionstate
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
