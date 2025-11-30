AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Purchased by Leslie Global Wealth LLC

Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $289.00 price objective (up previously from $284.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.85.

AbbVie Stock Down 0.4%

ABBV stock opened at $226.72 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.39 and a 52 week high of $244.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.00 EPS. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 16th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 524.24%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

