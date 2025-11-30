Leslie Global Wealth LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Leslie Global Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 103.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,462 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,639,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,354,000 after buying an additional 279,859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,568,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,064,000 after buying an additional 76,455 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,599,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,343,000 after buying an additional 66,596 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,418,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,337,000 after buying an additional 205,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,006,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,296,000 after acquiring an additional 149,006 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $123.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.11. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $79.31 and a 12 month high of $126.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

