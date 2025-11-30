Leslie Global Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Leslie Global Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 102.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,517 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises about 2.6% of Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Leslie Global Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVE. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 38,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $212.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $212.54.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

