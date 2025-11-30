Vinva Investment Management Ltd Acquires 4,307 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,809 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in Best Buy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 202.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 775.3% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 639 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $44,000. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Stock Down 2.0%

BBY opened at $79.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.41. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.99 and a twelve month high of $91.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 47.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 125.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Best Buy in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $154,901.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,332.32. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 74,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $6,285,563.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 11,451,911 shares in the company, valued at $965,510,616.41. The trade was a 0.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,733,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,293,157. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.