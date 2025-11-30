Vinva Investment Management Ltd Buys Shares of 2,595 Xylem Inc. $XYL

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Xylem during the second quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in Xylem during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.14, for a total value of $251,838.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,862.50. This represents a 9.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 10,421 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total value of $1,590,661.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 31,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,770,000. This represents a 25.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,121 shares of company stock valued at $1,982,459. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $178.00 price target on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research downgraded Xylem from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Mizuho set a $160.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:XYL opened at $140.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.15. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $154.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.14.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Xylem has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.030-5.080 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 41.13%.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

See Also

