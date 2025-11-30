XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. $APPS

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,936 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,567 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth about $12,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,869,396 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,080,000 after buying an additional 893,035 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Digital Turbine by 29,604.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 818,562 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 241.2% during the 1st quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 730,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 516,266 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Digital Turbine by 272.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 686,327 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 501,829 shares during the period. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APPS opened at $4.78 on Friday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.55.

Digital Turbine ( NASDAQ:APPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 14.59% and a positive return on equity of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $140.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Digital Turbine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

