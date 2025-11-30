XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.08 Million Stake in Light & Wonder, Inc. $LNW

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 354.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 41.8% in the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder Stock Up 1.8%

NASDAQ LNW opened at $91.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.63 and a 200-day moving average of $87.85. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.56 and a 1-year high of $113.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $841.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.97 million. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 71.17% and a net margin of 10.89%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Light & Wonder in a report on Friday, October 31st. Zacks Research downgraded Light & Wonder from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Light & Wonder from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Light & Wonder from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Light & Wonder from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.14.

About Light & Wonder

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

