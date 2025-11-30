XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.08 Million Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. $SPSC

XTX Topco Ltd cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 57.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 10,620 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPSC. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 4.2% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,015 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in SPS Commerce by 24.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 11,607 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down previously from $150.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on SPS Commerce from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 target price on SPS Commerce and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.80.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

SPS Commerce stock opened at $83.31 on Friday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.05 and a 52 week high of $201.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The software maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $189.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.68 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 11.79%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. SPS Commerce has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.15 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.980-1.020 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

