XTX Topco Ltd Trims Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

XTX Topco Ltd trimmed its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,755 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI opened at $497.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $442.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $260.02 and a 12-month high of $500.17.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.83 by $0.76. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 8.72%.The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 41.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.66, for a total value of $6,170,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,864,384.12. This trade represents a 29.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Rumsey sold 4,570 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.89, for a total transaction of $2,165,677.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,320,403.20. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 36,410 shares of company stock worth $16,424,574 over the last 90 days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $459.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cummins from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $628.00 price target on Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cummins

About Cummins

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.