XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.24 Million Investment in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. $TSLX

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 74.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 83.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.12.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.35 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 39.56%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 90.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sixth Street Specialty Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, CEO Robert J. Stanley purchased 10,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,310.95. This trade represents a 67.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

