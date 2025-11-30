XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in The Campbell’s Company $CPB

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,154,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Campbell’s by 0.6% in the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell’s by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell’s by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB stock opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.77. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $46.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09.

Campbell’s Announces Dividend

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. Campbell’s had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Campbell’s has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.550 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 8th. Campbell’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPB. Zacks Research raised Campbell’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Campbell’s in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Campbell’s from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $34.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Campbell’s

About Campbell’s

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.