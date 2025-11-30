XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Carnival Corporation $CUK

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CUK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 46,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carnival by 160.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 266,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,678,000 after acquiring an additional 164,359 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Carnival during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,459,000. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 759,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,321,000 after purchasing an additional 85,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carnival by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Carnival in the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUK opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Carnival Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.40.

Carnival ( NYSE:CUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.11 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 27.86%. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.140-2.140 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.230-0.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Carnival Corporation will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Carnival in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Carnival Plc operates as a global cruise and vacation company. The firm offers holiday and vacation products to a customer base that is broadly varied in terms of cultures, languages and leisure-time preferences. It operates through the North America and Australia (NAA), Europe and Asia (EA), Cruise Support, and Tour and Other segments.

