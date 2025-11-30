XTX Topco Ltd Raises Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $79.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.44 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.92 and its 200 day moving average is $68.06. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $48.83 and a twelve month high of $82.55.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

