XTX Topco Ltd Takes $1.11 Million Position in Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Vestal Point Capital LP raised its holdings in Arcellx by 402.7% during the first quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 2,387,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,634,000 after buying an additional 1,912,720 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcellx by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,665,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,234,000 after acquiring an additional 959,216 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,985,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,426,000 after acquiring an additional 655,064 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 694.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,412,000 after acquiring an additional 377,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,333,000 after acquiring an additional 293,387 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $129.00 target price on shares of Arcellx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of ACLX stock opened at $72.69 on Friday. Arcellx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.86 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.03). Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 51.13% and a negative net margin of 607.01%.The company had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arcellx news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $30,600.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 284 shares in the company, valued at $25,560. This trade represents a 54.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,486 shares of company stock valued at $3,030,736. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases in the United States. The company’s lead ddCAR product candidate is anitocabtagene autoleucel, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (rrMM).

See Also

