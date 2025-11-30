XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners $PWP

XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report) by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,010 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the first quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Perella Weinberg Partners by 162.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Perella Weinberg Partners by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 1.1%

Perella Weinberg Partners stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.63. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $27.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $19.96.

Perella Weinberg Partners Dividend Announcement

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Perella Weinberg Partners had a net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $164.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.83 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 42.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Perella Weinberg Partners from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PWP

Perella Weinberg Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.