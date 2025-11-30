Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC Position Increased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Tutor Perini were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tutor Perini in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 849.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Tutor Perini during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TPC shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Tutor Perini from $67.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In other Tutor Perini news, Director Peter Arkley purchased 15,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.39 per share, for a total transaction of $975,315.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 191,717 shares in the company, valued at $12,344,657.63. The trade was a 8.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald N. Tutor sold 83,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $5,399,371.36. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 4,062,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,850,245.90. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 45,000 shares of company stock worth $2,870,313 and sold 369,312 shares worth $23,767,545. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Tutor Perini Stock Up 1.5%

TPC stock opened at $68.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.94. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.33 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.92) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Tutor Perini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -45.28%.

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors.

See Also

