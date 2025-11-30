XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in MGP Ingredients, Inc. $MGPI

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 42,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MGP Ingredients by 415.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 63,920 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 13,556 shares during the period. 77.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, major shareholder Caroline Lux Kaplan sold 30,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $715,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 560,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,848.30. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of MGP Ingredients from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGP Ingredients presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

MGP Ingredients Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of MGPI stock opened at $22.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.39. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.23. MGP Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $130.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. MGP Ingredients has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.600-2.750 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is currently -71.64%.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

Featured Articles

