Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Leuthold Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up about 1.1% of Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.6% during the second quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC now owns 6,737 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.3% in the second quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bank of Stockton lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 3,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $234.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.28. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.41 and a 1-year high of $276.49.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 19.76%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. This is a boost from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 1,374 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.46, for a total value of $302,912.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 582,065,875 shares in the company, valued at $128,322,242,802.50. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Srini Gopalan acquired 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $201.82 per share, with a total value of $1,977,836.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 90,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,215,869.56. The trade was a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 1,579,501 shares of company stock valued at $369,601,580 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

