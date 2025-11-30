81,020 Shares in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited $HMY Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,020 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HMY. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 2,655.3% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 585,608 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after buying an additional 564,354 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 244,232 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 124,287 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 467,378 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 109,873 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 307,960 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 157,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,805,276 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $56,204,000 after purchasing an additional 493,041 shares during the period. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HMY. HSBC raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 22nd. Zacks Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of HMY opened at $19.64 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.82.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.0893 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 98.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

