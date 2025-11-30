Federal Signal Corporation $FSS Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 15,404 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter worth approximately $45,307,000. Congress Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,945,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1,266.0% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 464,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,171,000 after buying an additional 430,583 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 503,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,004,000 after buying an additional 194,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Federal Signal by 1,020.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federal Signal news, COO Mark Weber sold 51,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $5,710,421.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 73,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,241,383.44. This trade represents a 40.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federal Signal Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of FSS stock opened at $114.00 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.28.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $545.19 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Federal Signal has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.090-4.170 EPS. Research analysts expect that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on FSS. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

