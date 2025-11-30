XTX Topco Ltd Grows Holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. $ACHC

XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 257.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,490 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 30,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 56.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $47.08.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $851.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.43 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 4.31%.Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Acadia Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Raymond James Financial set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, November 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Acadia Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

