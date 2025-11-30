Leuthold Group LLC Buys 6,124 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Leuthold Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $6,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MBB. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB opened at $95.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.06. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $90.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.25.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.342 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.