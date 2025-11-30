Leuthold Group LLC Sells 1,222 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CM. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,967,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,010,849,000 after purchasing an additional 773,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $86.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $75.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $87.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The bank reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CM shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

