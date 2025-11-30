XTX Topco Ltd Has $1.25 Million Stake in Endeavour Silver Corporation $EXK

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver Corporation (NYSE:EXK – Free Report) (TSE:EDR) by 843.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,085 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 227,154 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Endeavour Silver were worth $1,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXK. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,557,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $51,916,000 after acquiring an additional 223,457 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 11.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,622,735 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,279,000 after purchasing an additional 680,802 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 13.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,454,734 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 643,641 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,458,979 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,927,000 after buying an additional 740,046 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Endeavour Silver by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,301,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. 20.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Endeavour Silver from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. CIBC raised Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Cibc Captl Mkts raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of EXK stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. Endeavour Silver Corporation has a 12 month low of $2.95 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of -36.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK – Get Free Report) (TSE:EDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06). Endeavour Silver had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.05 million. Equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corporation will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Chile and the United States. It explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company was formerly known as Endeavour Gold Corp.

