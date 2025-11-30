XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Shares in MaxLinear, Inc $MXL

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 89,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MaxLinear by 10.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in MaxLinear during the first quarter valued at $1,486,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,066,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after buying an additional 48,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 473,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after acquiring an additional 25,739 shares in the last quarter. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MaxLinear Price Performance

NASDAQ MXL opened at $15.58 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $25.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.83.

MaxLinear ( NASDAQ:MXL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.66 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 42.43% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. MaxLinear has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at MaxLinear

In other news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 20,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $319,296.33. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 12,141 shares in the company, valued at $186,849.99. This trade represents a 63.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MXL shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Monday, August 4th. Williams Trading set a $25.00 price target on MaxLinear in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $23.00 price objective on shares of MaxLinear in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

