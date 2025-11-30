Swiss National Bank Sells 9,300 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp $MGY

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 12,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp set a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Monday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

MGY stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 1 year low of $19.09 and a 1 year high of $27.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 25.90%.The company had revenue of $324.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Profile

(Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.