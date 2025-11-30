JFrog Ltd. $FROG Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 186,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JFrog were worth $8,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 1,974.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,268,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JFrog by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,630,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,482 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $22,971,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,890,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JFrog alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $65,773.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 29,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,977.58. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic Simon sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.76, for a total value of $4,940,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,867,786 shares in the company, valued at $238,874,463.36. This trade represents a 2.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 385,125 shares of company stock worth $20,781,626 over the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JFrog Price Performance

JFrog stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $46.80. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.96 and a beta of 1.02. JFrog Ltd. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $65.50.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 15.88%.The business had revenue of $136.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. JFrog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.780-0.800 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.180-0.200 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FROG. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on JFrog from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.69.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FROG

About JFrog

(Free Report)

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.