Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $140.04 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Corporation $AMT

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 633,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,154 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $140,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in American Tower by 9.1% in the second quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,706,000. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,020,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Tower by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 321,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,094,000 after acquiring an additional 110,671 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in American Tower by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,532,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $334,430,000 after purchasing an additional 15,920 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Argus set a $210.00 target price on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on American Tower from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.44.

Shares of AMT opened at $181.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. American Tower Corporation has a 12 month low of $172.51 and a 12 month high of $234.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.59 and its 200-day moving average is $202.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.14. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. American Tower has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.600-10.720 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.63%.

In other news, Director Eugene F. Reilly acquired 5,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $178.99 per share, with a total value of $994,110.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,274.11. This trade represents a 4,114.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

