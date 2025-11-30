Lazard, Inc. $LAZ Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Lazard were worth $8,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Lazard by 54.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,509 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,812,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Evan L. Russo sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $2,847,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,979,759.25. This trade represents a 17.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 32,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $1,756,572.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 183,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,913,290.66. The trade was a 15.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 108,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,986 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAZ. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Lazard in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lazard from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Lazard from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Lazard Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $50.50 on Friday. Lazard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.97 and a 12-month high of $58.87. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.36.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. Lazard had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 8.89%.The firm had revenue of $770.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.05%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

