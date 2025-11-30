Swiss National Bank Sells 2,900 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. $BIPC

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:BIPC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $8,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 65,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 19,453 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 1,307.5% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Price Performance

BIPC stock opened at $45.65 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $32.08 and a twelve month high of $47.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.83.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 384.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

BIPC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

