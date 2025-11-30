Swiss National Bank Acquires 2,000 Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MDGL

Swiss National Bank grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 82 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 273.3% during the 2nd quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7%

MDGL opened at $597.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $473.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.61. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.00 and a twelve month high of $605.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of -1.04.

Insider Activity at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($3.07). Madrigal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.68% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -23.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, CEO William John Sibold sold 7,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.63, for a total value of $3,243,740.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 102,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,665,488.62. The trade was a 6.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth Bate sold 16,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.30, for a total value of $8,027,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,256.10. This trade represents a 86.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,312 shares of company stock valued at $16,782,163. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDGL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $526.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $568.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. JMP Securities set a $527.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $553.50.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

