Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in Bio-Techne Corp $TECH

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Bio-Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,619,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,822 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $134,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bio-Techne by 5.1% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TECH. Evercore ISI set a $68.00 price objective on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bio-Techne in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.92.

Bio-Techne Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.51. Bio-Techne Corp has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $286.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Corp will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Articles

