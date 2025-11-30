Verra Mobility Corp $VRRM Stock Position Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its stake in Verra Mobility Corp (NASDAQ:VRRM – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 304,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 155.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,280,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,866,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215,973 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 12.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,265,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,573 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Verra Mobility by 60,338.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,130,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,928 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 38.6% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,920,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,228,000 after purchasing an additional 534,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Verra Mobility in the 1st quarter worth about $10,209,000.

VRRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Verra Mobility from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Verra Mobility in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $21.82 on Friday. Verra Mobility Corp has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $261.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.68 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 65.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Verra Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Corp will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services, Government Solutions, and Parking Solutions. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners.

