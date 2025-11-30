Swiss National Bank Buys 5,500 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. $IRT

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 441,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $7,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 338,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 143,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Independence Realty Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 272,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IRT shares. Wall Street Zen cut Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of IRT opened at $17.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $167.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.31 million. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.42%.During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Independence Realty Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.200-1.210 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.