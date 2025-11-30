Swiss National Bank Decreases Holdings in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 103,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $7,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,240,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,151,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,797,000 after buying an additional 276,450 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LP acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,401,000. Militia Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 825.0% during the 1st quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 111,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after acquiring an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in Axos Financial by 18.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 504,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,191,000 after acquiring an additional 77,730 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $54.46 and a fifty-two week high of $93.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity at Axos Financial

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.21. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 22.24%.The firm had revenue of $323.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Candace L. Thiele sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.14, for a total transaction of $63,098.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,073.22. This represents a 96.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Axos Financial from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AX

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.