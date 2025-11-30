Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $234,000 Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. $IIIN

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in Insteel Industries by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 4,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 38,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insteel Industries by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.27% of the company’s stock.

Insteel Industries Stock Performance

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $30.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.74 million, a PE ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $41.64.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Insteel Industries had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Insteel Industries’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insteel Industries, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.1%. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 5.71%.

Insteel Industries Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

