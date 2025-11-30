Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $213,000 Stock Position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc $IVR

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc (NYSE:IVR – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,396 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Invesco Mortgage Capital were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 103.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. 40.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital stock opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital ( NYSE:IVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of ($22.71) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.40 million. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 30.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 6th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 6th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.6%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently 266.67%.

IVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Monday, November 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from $7.25 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco Mortgage Capital presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $7.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests, finances, and manages mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

