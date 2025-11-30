Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes $222,000 Position in Vitesse Energy, Inc. $VTS

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Vitesse Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Vitesse Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $10,296,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 126,991 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vitesse Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 91,002 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vitesse Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,515,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,856,000 after acquiring an additional 60,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 9.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,376,000 after acquiring an additional 60,229 shares during the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Vitesse Energy stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. Vitesse Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.90 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $810.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Vitesse Energy Announces Dividend

Vitesse Energy ( NYSE:VTS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Vitesse Energy had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.70 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vitesse Energy, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Vitesse Energy’s payout ratio is currently 450.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTS. Zacks Research lowered Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Vitesse Energy in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

