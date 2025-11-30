Heartland Express, Inc. $HTLD Shares Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 24.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 53,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Heartland Express by 29.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the first quarter valued at $6,389,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 185,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 97,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 190,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HTLD. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Heartland Express in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on Heartland Express from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research raised Heartland Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Heartland Express from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Heartland Express Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLD opened at $7.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $609.52 million, a P/E ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.07. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $12.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.39.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $172.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.68 million. Heartland Express had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.